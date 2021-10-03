Fightful Select reported tonight that Rey Mysterio missed Saturday’s WWE live event because he’s “sidelined for an undisclosed medical reason.”

It’s unclear exactly what the issue is and how long he’ll be outside of the ring. It was said that Mysterio was briefly backstage at Friday’s SmackDown. WWE has already confirmed Mysterio will be headed from SmackDown to Raw.

At this live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, WWE had Dominick Mysterio defeat Jinder Mahal in a singles match.

