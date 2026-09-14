Rey Mysterio still has an unusual souvenir from his memorable 2010 WWE rivalry with CM Punk.

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm (see video below), Mysterio looked back on working with Punk and their feud that culminated with Mysterio shaving Punk’s head after defeating him at WWE Over the Limit 2010.

Mysterio noted that his history with Punk actually dates back even further, recalling the three-way match involving himself, Punk and Eddie Guerrero on the independent scene before Mysterio returned to WWE in 2002.

“It was awesome, man,” Mysterio said of later working with Punk in WWE. “The fact that I was able to work with CM Punk and to see how much he had come so far when we worked at that point.”

Mysterio praised Punk’s development over the years and said he always enjoyed sharing the ring with him.

“He’s so damn good, man, and I enjoy stepping in the ring with him every time,” Mysterio said.

The WWE Hall of Famer then revealed that he kept a piece of Punk’s hair after shaving his head — and still has it more than 16 years later.

“It was very fun being able to shave his hair,” Mysterio said. “I actually still have part of his hair in a little Ziploc bag with the date on it, which is what we would do back in Mexico.”

Mysterio explained that keeping hair or a mask after winning a Lucha de Apuestas match was a tradition he learned from his late uncle.

“If you won a mask or you won a hair versus another opponent, you would save it,” he explained. “At least, I learned this from my uncle, rest in peace. I would put the hair in a little Ziploc bag, put tape over it, and then I would put the date of the match, who I wrestled, and it’s there.”

When asked where Punk’s hair is kept today, Mysterio revealed that he has it stored in a photo album along with his other keepsakes.

Mysterio defeated Punk at Over the Limit on May 23, 2010, forcing Punk to have his head shaved as a stipulation of the match.