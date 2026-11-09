Things took an unexpected turn during the latest episode of AAA Héroes Inmortales.

Week three of the event featured the AAA Hall of Fame induction of Marisela Peña, with AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio handling the honors.

The ceremony was interrupted by Peña’s son, Dorian Roldán, who confronted Mysterio and proceeded to make several accusations against the WWE Hall of Famer.

Roldán claimed that he had filed multiple complaints against Mysterio with the Higher Authority of Lucha Libre, including allegations that Mysterio had sent AAA talent to work in unsafe conditions in the United States, resulting in injuries. He specifically pointed to El Hijo del Vikingo and Mini Vikingo as examples.

The accusations didn’t stop there.

Roldán also brought up an incident at AAA Ola de Calor in which Mysterio struck Omos, who was attending the event as a spectator after previously being suspended from AAA by Mysterio.

He then questioned Mysterio’s decision to appoint himself as the special guest referee for the main event of TripleManía 34, where El Grande Americano defeated Dominik Mysterio to capture the AAA Mega Championship.

Things became even more personal when Roldán turned his attention to his mother.

He questioned why Peña had selected Mysterio to serve as AAA General Manager instead of her own son, while also expressing frustration over her decision to have Mysterio induct her into the AAA Hall of Fame.

Roldán saved his most explosive allegation for last, claiming that he had evidence of Mysterio engaging in an extramarital affair with Peña.

The accusation was made as part of the televised AAA storyline, with Roldán claiming to possess proof of the alleged relationship.

For those interested, you can check out week three AAA Heroes Inmortales Results 11/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.