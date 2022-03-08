WWE superstar and lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Complex to hype up the release of the WWE 2K22 video game, and what it means for him to be on the cover. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reveals when he found out he’d be on the cover of WWE 2K22:

“So WWE first approached me in regards to doing some promotional work for the game. And I guess I didn’t understand it right off the bat? But I swear they didn’t tell me that I was going to be on the cover of the game, or that it was going to be based around me. But slowly, as I was shooting and doing promotions, the bomb just hit, and they were like, ‘You know, this is based on you. You are the cover of the game this year.’ I was like, ‘Oh no way. Damn, that’s cool. That’s dope.’ I’ve been a part of covers with other Superstars, but I’ve never been the face of a video game. So, you know, it’s an honor, a complete honor. And it’s a blessing to be in this industry for almost 32 years and have a showcase around me.”

Whether he had a say on which showcase matches would be used in 2K22:

“I don’t think I needed to have a say in it, because the matches that are showcased here are matches that are historical. There are matches against Eddie Guerrero. There’s a match against The Undertaker. These are matches that if you weren’t there to experience them live, then you’re going to have to YouTube them or check them out some other way.”