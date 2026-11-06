Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his daughter’s promising future in WWE, as well as an important decision made by Vince McMahon ahead of his own debut with the company in 2002.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Aalyah Mysterio’s progress as an aspiring wrestler, revealing how quickly she adapted to training inside the squared circle.

Aalyah has already been announced as part of an incoming WWE Performance Center recruiting class, and although she has appeared on NXT television in the past, she has yet to compete in a televised match.

According to Rey, his daughter first expressed interest in stepping inside the ring before graduating, but he insisted that she finish school before pursuing wrestling.

“The first time she stepped into the ring was last October, and it was for about an hour. She wanted to step in the ring, and I told her, ‘Not until you graduate.’ She graduated in June, and in October I took her to the PC. We jumped into the ring, and she was very natural. Hitting the ropes, rolling, stuff that I have seen other students take time to pick up, she was picking up very fast. That happened in October, and she really liked it. ‘Dad, I would love to try it now.’ February of this year, I got her to go to the PC for two weeks without me being there. Wake up, train, go home, sleep, do it the next day. She did that for two weeks, and on the last day they asked her to have a PC live match. They put the match together; Norman Smiley was the coach, and she had her first match. When I saw it, I was like, ‘There is no way.’ She’s my daughter; I’m probably biased, but there is something special there. It’s crazy. She moved to Florida in late July and has been training since August.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Mysterio looked back on his own arrival in WWE and revealed that he initially had no plans to bring back the iconic mask he had worn throughout much of his career.

Mysterio famously lost his mask at WCW SuperBrawl in 1999 and continued wrestling without it for the remainder of his time with the promotion. However, that changed when he joined WWE in 2002.

The legendary luchador recalled preparing to debut with a completely different look before learning that McMahon wanted him to return to his masked persona.

“I went to OVW a week prior to my debut and I was training there. I forgot who came up to me, but they asked me if I knew what I was going to wear. ‘I’m going to wear baggy pants.’ At the time, I was using the [chainmail] headgear that Big Poppa Pump [Scott Steiner] would wear. I had the vest. ‘I’m thinking of wearing that.’ They were like, ‘What about the mask?’ ‘I’m not wrestling with the mask anymore.’ ‘No, Vince wants you with the mask back on.’ ‘Nobody ever told me that; that’s even better.’ I had something made and that’s when I came out with the red outfit. It was really cool to bring the mask back.”

Mysterio ultimately made his WWE debut on the July 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, defeating Chavo Guerrero while sporting the mask that would become synonymous with his WWE career.

Also during the interview, Rey Mysterio broke some big news about the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event.