Rey Mysterio may be taking on Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, but the lucha-libre legend is incredibly proud of his son’s growth as a performer in WWE.

Mysterio spoke with WESH News 2 to hype this weekend’s Showcase of the Immortals and discuss the feud with his baby boy that has been ongoing ever since Dominik attacked him at last year’s Clash at the Castle event. When asked about Dom’s growth as a performer the former world champion had this to say:

You can only imagine the pride that I feel watching him on TV. I’m on SmackDown, he’s on Raw, so to be able to just sit down at home with my wife and view his matches, hear his promos, just witness his growth throughout the past year and a half [or] year since we were separated, every now and then, I’ll look at my wife and go, ‘Wow, could you believe how much he’s grown, and how good he’s getting?’ I hear it, I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me feel extremely proud of his work. It was very hard for him to walk in my footsteps or be in my shadow because of what I’ve created for the past 34 years. So it’s beautiful, man. I am truly blessed to be able to see his growth and just enjoy watching him.

Mysterio gets jolly talking about Dominik going to prison, and how that silly addition added so much to his character.

I cracked up, a genuine laugh. I love how he’s molding into becoming his own man. He’s not holding onto my name anymore. He’s creating his own name and his own legacy, and that’s what we eventually want for our own kids to do. But again I’ve been enjoying so much his evolution within his character, whether he’s Prison Dom or he’s the annoying son that wants to get his way every single time.

