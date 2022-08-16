WWE superstar Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including the lucha-libre legends’ thoughts on CM Punk, and how he still has a lock of the current AEW star’s hair from their Over The Limit showdown in 2010. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he still has some of CM Punk’s hair from their Over The Limit 2010 PPV showdown:

“I still have some of his hair in a little Ziploc bag with the date. That’s what we do in lucha libre. When you have a Mask vs. Mask [match], if you win and you take your opponent’s mask, then you keep it as a trophy. If you have a Mask vs. Hair or a Hair vs. Hair match and you happen to win, I learned this from my uncle, just from growing up in lucha libre, my uncle would collect the hair of his opponent and put it in a little baggie, date it, label it with the opponent, where it was at, and it was kind of like a souvenir, a trophy. So I do have CM Punk’s hair in a little Ziploc bag. It’s in one of my photo albums.”

What his relationship is like with Punk:

“He was cool, he was cool. I’ve always had a great, still to this day, have a great relationship with Phil. Punk is a great guy. Despite his problems with WWE, we have always got along. During that time, he let me be me. I was always very careful with him.”

