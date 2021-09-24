WWE superstar and lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Alex McCarthy during a media session about passing the torch to his son Dominik, and how he hopes he can do that without having to feud with him.

I think in a perfect world, I would love to step out of the ring and pass the torch to my son. A lot of people talk about the possible turn and father vs. son, to me, it would mean much more to take my mask off and say, ‘here, it is your time, I’m stepping away.’ Hopefully, one day, his kids, God willing, decide to be part of this industry, or even my daughter’s kids, somebody that can continue the legacy. I had no idea he would want to be part of this world. He surprised me at a very late age, but he’s doing incredible. I’m hoping that rich generation passes on.

Dominik, who was also present during the media call, says he hopes to keep the Mysterio lineage going forward.

I was just happy to have Mysterio behind me. I had no clue. I showed up one day and Dominik Mysterio popped up on the big screen. I was like, ‘was that you?’ He’s like, ‘No.’ It happened organically. It stuck and I liked it. Lineage-wise and culturally, and me being third generation. One day, I think Rey Mysterio…Rey Mysterio Jr….I want it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)