WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio spoke about his return to Puerto Rico during a backstage SmackDown Exclusive interview with WWE.

The Lucha-Libre legend says he felt like he had never left once he heard the ovation from the crowd, later adding that the connection he has with Latino people around the world is next level.

Oh my god, incredible. Every time I’ve been to Puerto Rico, I feel like I’m at home. 2001 was my first time visiting this beautiful island, and the crowd was just incredible. I came back maybe three times after that, and now it’s been almost two and a half years since I’ve returned, but it’s like I never left. The connection we have here is solid. The fact that, not only is it solid, but what we represent in the LWO, every hard-working Latino around the world, they see that. They feel it, and they’re with us 1000%.

On SmackDown, the LWO was led to the ring by the Grammy winning Bad Bunny, who will be taking on Damian Priest at this evening’s Backlash premium live event. Mysterio says it was an honor to have Bad Bunny in the group.

We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It’s incredible. I don’t think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down. I know it, I’ve seen him train. He works hard and he’s dedicated. He’s been a fan since he’s a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man. The representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos.

Later Mysterio was asked about Zelina Vega, who will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Backlash. Here is what he had to say about her.

I’ve seen Zelina work before. I’ve seen how she grinds. I’ve seen the dedication and the time she puts into this sport. There’s no doubt in my mind that she has the material to become SmackDown Women’s Champion. I see that happening tomorrow. I’m not a visionary like Seth [Rollins], but I do see the potential within Zelina to beat Rhea Ripley.

