WWE superstar and former world champion Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Inside the Ropes, where the lucha-libre legend discussed potentially facing The Rock, and how wonderful of a human being he thinks The Great One is. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says there was never a good opportunity to face The Rock:

“Never the opportunity. Right when he was filming the Scorpion King 2, it was right after WrestleMania 19 and we were in Seattle. I remember he was flying back to L.A to shoot, we had just finished doing I believe a SmackDown, and he offered me and Chavo [Guerrero] at the time to fly back with him.”

Thinks the Rock is terrific and calls him a wonderful human being:

“So I remember flying back with him, and man, such an incredible human being, very, very humble, feet flat and firm on the ground. We never had the opportunity to speak about that particular moment but he did mention to me that he was always a fan watching us on WCW, and would always tune in when me or Juventud [Guerrera] or Psicosis were on TV to see what we were gonna do that night. [With regard to a match] It would have been special.”