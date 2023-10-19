At 50 years old, Rey Mysterio is still performing at a high level.

The lucha-libre legend and current reigning WWE United States Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the MMA Hour, where he would be asked about how much longer he thinks he will continue to wrestle. Mysterio explains how he’s adjusted his move-set so he can still engage the crowd but does think that he’s coming toward the end of his career.

That’s a year away. I’m hoping…I did say 50…If my body keeps responding the way it has…the way I’ve been working for the past 34 years, I’ve modified my work a lot, for the best, but still being able to invest the audience into watching Rey Mysterio. I always like to come up and create moves where fans can say, ‘Wow, he’s still doing it.’ That’s part of my growth and what’s been keeping me healthy to be able to do what I do. ‘You don’t have to keep doing the slide underneath the ropes and hit the ground.’ I love doing it. I like giving the fans something special.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)