– Rey Mysterio shared the following statement and photos on his Instagram page on Thursday after recently undergoing cold laser therapy in Atlanta, Georgia:

This past Monday I had the opportunity to try two incredible treatments that are helping me boost my overall health and recovery ART Hyperbarics in ATL. First, I received Cold Laser Therapy (LLLT), which helps reduce inflammation, promotes blood flow, increases oxygen to the brain, and relieves pain. Just 20 minutes of this treatment left me feeling rejuvenated! Then, I took my recovery to the next level with a session in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber. After a thorough consultation, we determined the ideal pressure and dosage for my needs. I spent 90 minutes breathing in pure oxygen, which is known to support cellular health, enhance recovery, and improve well-being. 💪🧠 Feeling amazing and excited to continue this journey toward better health! 🙌 Have you tried Cold Laser or Hyperbaric Therapy? Let me know your thoughts! #Recovery #HealthJourney #HyperbaricTherapy #ColdLaserTherapy #Wellness #InflammationRelief #CellularHealth #PainRelief #OxygenTherapy #ArtHyperbarics

– TKO announced the following on Thursday:

TKO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. ("TKO"), a premium sports and sports entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after market hours on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day. The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO's IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. Participants can also access the teleconference by dialing 833-470-1428 (conference ID: 197207). A recording of the teleconference will be available on TKO's IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.

– The official WWE YouTube channel released a special episode of WWE Playlist on Thursday dubbed, “Road to the most stacked Royal Rumble Match ever: WWE Playlist.” The official description reads: “Watch the epic matches, Royal Rumble declarations and jaw-dropping verbal confrontations en route to the most stacked Royal Rumble Match in WWE history, featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and more.”