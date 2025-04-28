In a recent update shared on his Instagram Stories, Rey Mysterio revealed that he is undergoing surgery today in Birmingham, Alabama, to repair a torn adductor muscle.

Mysterio suffered the injury during the WrestleMania 41 go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which ultimately forced him to be pulled from the card. He was replaced by Rey Fenix, who went on to face El Grande Americano.

In his message to fans, the WWE Hall of Famer said, “Hey Paso. What’s up, fam? How you guys doing? Out here in Birmingham, Alabama, at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center. Getting ready for my surgery. I tore my adductor at the SmackDown before WrestleMania. I’m scheduled for surgery today, so I’ll keep you guys posted. Thank you very much, and I’ll let you know once I get out.”

Recovery time following adductor surgery can range from six weeks to six months, depending on the severity of the injury.

During a recent appearance on the “Wrestling the Rap Game” podcast, Aleister Black lavished praise on GUNTHER, noting that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has never had a bad match. He said,

“Once he started working in wXw more and he got the opportunity to go to Japan, that’s where you saw such a change in him. It just clicked. His Big Japan matches, do yourself a favor, watch his matches in Big Japan, they are phenomenal. Him against Daisuke Sekimoto or Okabayashi, oh man, unreal. So good. He quickly became one of my absolute favorite wrestlers. He still is, to this day. I think he’s so special. He’s so unique. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him have a bad match. That’s one of those dudes that I’m so proud of. He deserves the world and more. Also, very friendly. Just a sweetheart.”

Although The Rock had been heavily involved in the storyline leading up to WWE Elimination Chamber — notably demanding Cody Rhodes’ “soul” and signaling John Cena to turn on Rhodes — he was absent from WrestleMania 41 and the surrounding events.

Kevin Nash offered his perspective on a recent edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, explaining why The Rock was missing. He said,

“Rock couldn’t show up because he was filming a Scorsese movie. The last time he appeared before filming ‘Hercules,’ he tore a muscle off his pelvis and cost the production $10 million. Rock can say whatever he wants — ‘I didn’t want to mess up Cena’s moment’ — but he didn’t have a choice. Scorsese wasn’t going to allow it. I think they’re shooting in Hawaii. If they’re not actively filming, they’re definitely in pre-production. Whoever’s overseeing the film is not going to let Rock bounce around in a wrestling ring.”

The Rock had previously suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania 29, delaying the production of Hercules.

Currently, The Rock is attached to Martin Scorsese’s upcoming untitled crime boss movie, co-starring Emily Blunt and Leonardo DiCaprio.