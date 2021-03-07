WWE has released a short clip from yesterday’s edition of Talking Smack showing lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio, and his son Dominiki, issuing a warning to Chad Gable and Otis, whom the Mysterio family has been feuding with on weekly episodes of SmackDown. Check it out below.

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to congratulate the Rangers Football Club for winning the Scottish Premiere championship. He writes, “We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory. Congratulations to @RangersFC, winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!!!”