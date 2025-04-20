During a recent Fanatics Live Signing, Rey Mysterio confirmed that he suffered a torn groin during his appearance on WWE SmackDown. He said,

“Unfortunately, I suffered a torn groin Friday night on SmackDown and wasn’t able to perform. Live to fight another day.”

Mysterio had been scheduled to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 (Night One) but was not medically cleared to compete. Rey Fenix stepped in as his replacement.

Before the injury, Mysterio joined forces with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee to secure a win over American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed) on SmackDown. Following the match, Mysterio was assisted to the back by WWE officials due to the injury.