A wild scene unfolded at a lucha libre event in Mexico on Friday night involving a member of Rey Mysterio’s family and a fan who apparently picked the wrong time to get physical.

During The Crash Lucha Libre event on November 6, Hijo del Rey Misterio, the cousin of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, defeated Xtreme Tiger in a mask vs. mask match.

Following the bout, Xtreme Tiger was positioned in the corner preparing to remove his mask when an unexpected confrontation took place on the opposite side of the ring.

A fan climbed onto the ring apron and slapped Hijo del Rey Misterio in the stomach, seemingly catching the wrestler off guard. Misterio turned toward the individual, appearing confused by what had just happened.

The fan then delivered a second, harder slap to Misterio’s stomach.

Misterio responded by throwing a punch that knocked the fan out and sent him falling off the ring apron.