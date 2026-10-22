A familiar name made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the October 20 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Aalyah Mysterio, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, appeared in a backstage segment involving Layla Diggs and Izzi Dame.

The segment featured a confrontation between Diggs and Dame in the locker room, setting the stage for their scheduled singles match.

Aalyah was among those present during the exchange, marking another appearance for the second-generation WWE talent.

WWE later shared footage of the confrontation on social media, writing, “Izzi Dame continues to make ‘friends’ on WWE NXT.”

The appearance comes after Aalyah was officially announced as a recruit at the WWE Performance Center, where she has been training as she looks to follow in her father’s footsteps.

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