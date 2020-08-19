Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire

Hayashi Masahiro revealed on Instagram this week that Dominik Mysterio will have new custom ring gear when he makes his WWE in-ring debut in the Street Fight with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.
Hayashi is the costume maker who has created Rey Mysterio’s gear for many years now. He made a post earlier this week showing the stitch work for Dominik’s logo.
Hayashi posted another Instagram Story this afternoon, with a sneak peek at the design and logo for Dominik’s gear.
He wrote, “My part is complete. Next is your turn! @Dominik_35 #SethRollins vs. #DominikMysterio at #SummerSlam”
As noted, Rey will be at ringside for Sunday’s Street Fight at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Murphy will likely be at ringside with Rollins.
Below are the teaser posts from Hayashi:
