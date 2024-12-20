Another pro wrestling legend has passed away.

AAA Lucha Libre confirmed the news that Rey Misterio Sr., the Uncle of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio, has passed away at the age of 66.

Misterio Sr., real name Miguel Ángel López Días, started his wrestling career in 1976 and retired in 2009. He returned in 2023 for a one-time match.

Mysterio took the name of his Uncle, initially working as Rey Mysterio Jr. in WCW and ECW, before transitioning to simply Rey Mysterio upon his arrival in WWE in 2002.

In 1995, Mysterio had a run as WWA Tag-Team Champions with his legendary Uncle Misterio Sr.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the wrestling legend.