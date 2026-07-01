Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is drawing attention on social media after making comments about WWE that some viewers interpreted as suggesting he believes professional wrestling is legitimate competition.

Kennedy appeared alongside WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on NewsNation to promote the “Make America Move Again” initiative. During the interview, Kennedy praised WWE performers while discussing perseverance and overcoming failure, but his choice of words quickly became a topic of debate online.

“Failure is a part of life. And, you know, the great thing about WWE that is so inspiring is that all of these guys has failed. Every one of them has lost fights. The trick is how do you persuade yourself to stand back up and fight again.”

Later in the interview, Kennedy made another comment that fueled the discussion.

“You know, that’s the beauty of WWE that you lose sometime but you win sometime and if you keep sticking at it you’re going to ultimately come out on top.”

Political journalist Aaron Rupar shared clips of the interview on X, writing that Kennedy “apparently thinks wrestling is real,” before later adding, “lol RFK Jr. really seems to think professional wrestling is real.”

Others on social media questioned whether Kennedy was speaking literally or simply using WWE storylines as a metaphor for resilience. At the time of this writing, Kennedy has not publicly addressed the online reaction or clarified his remarks.

Triple H did not respond to Kennedy’s comments during the interview.

H/T to Brian Linder of Awful Announcing for the original report.