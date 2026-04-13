Rhea Ripley went sneaker shopping with Complex ahead of her high stakes showdown this weekend on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During the video, which was released this week via YouTube, “The Eradicator” spoke about AJ Lee wrestling in Chuck Taylors, and how she used to do the same.

“I used to wrestle in Chucks,” she stated. “Dude, AJ Lee wrestles in Chucks. Still. They’re comfortable shoes and they’re just reliable.”

When asked if she thought she could still wrestle in shoes like that, “Mami” insisted she could if they were the right kind.

“I think I could still wrestle in them,” she said. “Especially the high top ones. Low boys might be a little hard, because there’s no ankle stability there. But the higher ones, for sure.”

She also reflected on doing a Shoey with Grayson Waller in the past.

“I don’t know if I’m a pro,” she admitted. “I feel like Grayson’s the pro. It’s definitely like, how do I even explain this? It’s something that you do when you’re just really drunk. When you get too drunk and you’re partying, it definitely happens a lot. But also it’s like a celebration as well. Like you hit a celebration with a shoey, and that’s what Grayson’s kind of been using it for as well.”

She continued, “But yeah, you just pour your beer in your shoe and you just drink straight out of it. It doesn’t matter if it’s the newest shoe or the dirtiest shoe. You just do a shoey. I’ve literally- I did one on stage in Australia with Grayson and I had my brand new Chucks on. They were so new. Like it was probably the first week of me wearing them, and I was so sad because then after that it just smelled like beer. I was so upset.”

Rhea Ripley challenges Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.