Rhea Ripley has once again urged fans to use “common sense” when approaching wrestlers in public.

The WWE star posted on X on August 31 following an incident where she was mobbed, which left her pinned against an Uber driver’s door. Ripley reminded fans that “wrestlers are people” and asked that they respect personal space when seeking autographs or photos.

“Remember, we are people,” Ripley wrote via X. “Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies.”

Ripley continued, “No one should ever be pushed up against a Uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.”

Video of the incident has surfaced online (see below), which shows a handful of fans quickly turn into a small mob of fans all swarming Ripley, leaving her pinned against a vehicle and literally unable to move.

This is not the first time Ripley has addressed the issue, as she and other talents have previously spoken out about being swarmed by autograph seekers while traveling.

As noted, CM Punk had his own fan incident in Paris this weekend as well, which we covered with a few updates here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Saturday.

This is insane! Let her get in the damn car! pic.twitter.com/O2l2K4cFdN — Ten Count Media (@TenCountSteve) August 31, 2025

Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 31, 2025