Rhea Ripley says she and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair want to be the next version of WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and The Rock as they are the perfect rivals. Ripley recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and was asked about the November 7 backstage confrontation between she and Belair.

“Bianca and I are perfect rivals pretty much. We’ve talked about it in NXT before. We’ve talked about it here at Raw before. We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show,” she said.

Ripley and Belair were set to clash at WWE Money In the Bank back in the summer, but Ripley was put on the shelf with injuries. She was asked how disappointing this was.

“As upsetting as it was, I think it was a blessing in disguise,” she said. “Bianca and I, it’s something that shouldn’t be rushed and we don’t want to rush it. Where that sort of felt like it’s gonna happen and that would be the end of it. We want our names to be etched in history. We want to leave our legacy where we can be in the ring together and make magic.”

Ripley has feuded with Mia Yim as of late as The Judgment Day and The O.C. battle. Ripley was asked how injecting someone new like Yim into the stable feud gets some of the juices flowing as she has someone to work it with. She mentioned how she still wants to lock up with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

“It does get me excited, even going back in time when we had the whole feud with Edge, stepping in the ring with someone like Beth Phoenix (at Extreme Rules). That was my dream. That is a competitor that I want to face, that I want to have that moment with. Now with Mia as well. She’s someone I want to have that match with and show everyone I can still wrestle and I’m bloody good at it,” she said.

