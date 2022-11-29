WWE has announced that Judgement Day members Rhea Ripley and Dominik will be guests on this Wednesday’s edition of The Bump, where they will discuss how strong their faction has grown, and what the WWE Universe can expect from them next.

WWE has released the latest edition of their regular Youtube series “Canvas 2 Canvas.” The description reads, “Artist Rob Schamberger paints the mysterious Uncle Howdy, who recently told Bray Wyatt to “never take off his mask” during an interaction at Crown Jewel!” Check it out below.