Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made a destructive visit to the WrestleMania 39 Superstore at the Los Angeles Convention Center this week, disrespecting their WrestleMania opponents, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, while hopping in a lowrider once driven by WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

WWE issued the following on the appearance. Full video can also be seen below:

LOS ANGELES — Thursday’s opening of the WrestleMania Superstore was not without fireworks as Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley crashed the scene to wage more mind games against their respective WrestleMania opponents, Rey Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Shortly after doors opened, The Judgment Day duo stormed onto the Los Angeles Convention Center floor, where they destroyed merchandise commemorating Rey Mysterio’s upcoming Hall of Fame induction, spray-painted over an image of Charlotte Flair, and trashed memorabilia celebrating The Master of the 619’s career. At one point, “Prison Dom” punted a mannequin head that was wearing one of his father’s trademark masks. As WWE fans watched, Mysterio and Ripley loudly denounced the elder Mysterio, who is to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tomorrow night, before climbing into a vintage Eddie Guerrero lowrider that was on display. Dominik has repeatedly invoked the legacy of Guerrero, Rey’s longtime friend and former teammate, throughout his rivalry with his father, even going so far as to say he should have been Guerrero’s son instead of Rey’s. The late WWE Hall of Famer, affectionately known as Latino Heat, famously drove lowriders into arenas as part of his ring entrance. In one final insolent act, Mysterio draped a Judgment Day T-shirt on the hood of the lowrider before exiting the Convention Center alongside “Mami.” As first revealed by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, both the father-versus-son Mysterio match and Ripley vs. Flair are scheduled to take place on WrestleMania Saturday. Catch all the action of WrestleMania 39 when it streams live this Saturday and Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Mysterio vs. Mysterio and Ripley vs. Flair will both take place during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday. Below is the full video:

