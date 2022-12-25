The Judgement Day is at it again.

Earlier this evening WWE released a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio confronting Dominik’s father, the great Rey Mysterio, at his house on Christmas Even. This time the lucha-libre legend was prepared, and called the police, who arrested Dominik as an angry Ripley shouted at his side.

Ripley and Dominik pulled this same move on Mysterio on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out that footage here.