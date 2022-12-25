The Judgement Day is at it again.
Earlier this evening WWE released a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio confronting Dominik’s father, the great Rey Mysterio, at his house on Christmas Even. This time the lucha-libre legend was prepared, and called the police, who arrested Dominik as an angry Ripley shouted at his side.
…and this time, @reymysterio called the police! pic.twitter.com/7H75T5U5eO
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2022
Ripley and Dominik pulled this same move on Mysterio on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out that footage here.