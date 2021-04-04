The latest episode of the WWE Icons series focuses on Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, whose impact on the sport of pro-wrestling is still being felt decades later.

Featured on the episode were former NXT women’s champions Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley, who both throw praise towards the Glamazon for paving the way for the women who came after her. Hear their thoughts below.

Ember Moon says she thought Phoenix was different and unique:

The very first time I saw Beth, it was very eye-opening in the world of women’s wrestling. I was like, ‘Woah, this girl so different and unique, I want to be just like her.’ That inspired my career to where I was like, ‘I need to do this my way. I don’t need to try to be the next anyone else.’ She inspired me to do things differently because it was so successful for her.

Rhea Ripley adds that Phoenix looked and wrestled more like a man, something that turned her into a fan as she was given similar comparisons:

She sort of wrestles like a dude, and I love that. Going through high school and always being told that I was muscular and I looked like a man, it really brought me down over the years. I struggled with that and I know she’s been through those struggles too. To see someone like Beth Phoenix on my TV and doing the one thing I loved to watch, it was inspiring.

The full WWE Icons can be seen on the WWE Network on Peacock. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)