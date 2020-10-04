WWE issued the following press release announcing that former NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley will be at tonight’s NXT Takeover 31 pre-show to explain her recent attack on Raquel Gonzalez, and what it means for the future of the yellow-and-black brand.

Before the action begins in the ring, get all the latest analysis and commentary before a huge slate of championship and rivalry clashes. Also, Rhea Ripley will also join the Pre-Show to discuss her recent attack on Raquel Gonzalez and much more.

WWE has also released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the best moments of family members slapping each other in the company’s long history. Check it out below.