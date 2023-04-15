SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has announced the passing of her grandmother. Ripley appeared on last night’s live WWE SmackDown and had “NONNA [heart]” written on her cheek to pay tribute.

Ripley took to Instagram today and announced that her grandmother passed away on Thursday night. She recalled getting to see her Nonna one last time in February.

“Thursday night I lost one of my favorite people. Nonna, Im going to miss your strong loving hugs and your little sassy cheeky attitude. It’s so hard saying goodbye, but being able to see you again in February was the highlight of my year [heart emoji] I miss you and I love you with all my heart,” she wrote.

Ripley’s boyfriend and fellow Aussie, AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews, was with Ripley in February for the time with family, as seen in the Instagram photos below. Matthews responded to Ripley’s post in the comments section.

“She was beyond proud of you! Her sassy-ness will live on through you forever! [heart emoji],” he wrote.

You can see Ripley’s full Instagram post below, which includes a photo of her SmackDown tribute:

