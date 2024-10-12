“Mami” was in the house twice this week!

WWE Raw Superstar Rhea Ripley appeared on the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

As noted, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez & Dominik Mysterio appeared on SmackDown this week as well, getting involved in the Naomi vs. Nia Jax match.

Afterwards, “The is My Brutality” hit to the shock of Liv, Raquel and Dom, who were at the top of the entrance aisle smiling back at the ring after implementing their handy-work.

Rhea Ripley then emerged from behind and laid out Rodriguez, as Dom and Liv retreated back to ringside. Ripley marched down to the ring and beat down Morgan as the Greenville crowd came to life in the background.

Rodriguez made her WWE return at Bad Blood 2024 last weekend, costing Ripley her chance at recapturing the WWE Women’s World Championship and getting even with bitter rival Morgan.