Rhea Ripley believes she’d be able to hold her own in Power Slap.

The WWE Superstar recently shared her thoughts on how she thinks she’d fare in the controversial slap-fighting competition, saying she’s confident she could take the punishment—even if her own striking accuracy might be an issue.

Power Slap has drawn attention from several names in the wrestling world, including former WWE and AEW star Jake Hager, who suffered a knockout loss at Power Slap 21 earlier this week.

During a recent interview with Nina Drama on Kick (see video below), Ripley compared the competition to the hard-hitting slaps she regularly takes in WWE.

“See I feel like we slap at work,” Ripley said referring to her own WWE career. “And I definitely get slapped a lot and it’s like, it’s pretty full on, especially for wrestling.”

Ripley went on to explain that while she believes she could withstand the punishment, landing legal shots might be another story.

“I feel like I could take it, potentially, but I don’t think I’m as accurate,” she continued. “Like, I’d get points deducted. I’d be fucking people eardrums up.”

As previously reported, Ripley attended Power Slap 21 alongside her significant other, AEW star Buddy Matthews. The pair were shown reacting cageside as former WWE and AEW wrestler Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger) was knocked out by former TNA standout Mahabali Shera.

RELATED POWER SLAP NEWS:

* WATCH: Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews’ Live Reaction To Jake Hager Getting KO’d By Former TNA Star Mahabali Shera At Power Slap 21 (VIDEO)

* WATCH: Former WWE, AEW Star Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) Gets Knocked Out At Power Slap 21 (VIDEO)