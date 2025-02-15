– Rhea Ripley was in attendance at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show to support Buddy Matthews.
– WWE has been planning for Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton to take place at WrestleMania 41 since December.
– R-Truth is now officially on the SmackDown roster.
– Braun Strowman is officially listed as a Raw talent, but has long been considered a SmackDown talent.
– Cristian Scovell wrote the Nakamura, LA Knight, Miz promo. Michael Kirshenbaum was credited as writing the Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre promo, and Ioannis Filippides was credited as writing the Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax/Trish Stratus elements.
– Featured below are the producers for matches and segments on the February 14 episode of WWE SmackDown:
* WWE Speed: Shotzi vs. Zoey Stark: Nick Aldis
* Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre: Jamie Noble & Bobby Roode
* Naomi vs. Chelsea Green: Jason Jordan
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza: Shawn Daivari
* Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Miz: Abyss
* LA Knight vs. Miz: Abyss
* R-Truth vs. Carmelo Hayes: Kenny Dykstra
* Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton: TJ Wilson
* Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman: Jamie Noble & Bobby Roode
