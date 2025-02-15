– Rhea Ripley was in attendance at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show to support Buddy Matthews.

– WWE has been planning for Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton to take place at WrestleMania 41 since December.

– R-Truth is now officially on the SmackDown roster.

– Braun Strowman is officially listed as a Raw talent, but has long been considered a SmackDown talent.

– Cristian Scovell wrote the Nakamura, LA Knight, Miz promo. Michael Kirshenbaum was credited as writing the Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre promo, and Ioannis Filippides was credited as writing the Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax/Trish Stratus elements.

– Featured below are the producers for matches and segments on the February 14 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* WWE Speed: Shotzi vs. Zoey Stark: Nick Aldis

* Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre: Jamie Noble & Bobby Roode

* Naomi vs. Chelsea Green: Jason Jordan

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza: Shawn Daivari

* Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Miz: Abyss

* LA Knight vs. Miz: Abyss

* R-Truth vs. Carmelo Hayes: Kenny Dykstra

* Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton: TJ Wilson

* Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman: Jamie Noble & Bobby Roode

(H/T: Fightful Select)