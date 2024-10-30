The parking lot of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL continues to be a dangerous place.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley appeared in a backstage segment to give a pep talk to the babyfaces (Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, Kelani Jordan) who will be facing off against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Fatal Influence on next week’s show.

Later in the show, several referees ran to Ava, Robert Stone and Stevie Turner to let them know that there was an incident taking place in the parking lot.

As they went outside, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walked by with baseball bats. The camera then panned over to show a bloody Ripley laying next to her car.

Ripley is currently feuding with Morgan and Rodriguez on RAW.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below: