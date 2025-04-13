At Saturday night’s UFC 314 pay-per-view event in Miami, former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was spotted in the crowd as one of the notable attendees. She joined a growing list of WWE stars attending UFC events recently, including Drew McIntyre and Stephanie Vaquer.

Ripley was there to support Alexander Volkanovski in his main event bout against Diego Lopes. She also met Volkanovski backstage, where she received a special gift box containing a jersey, hoodie, and other items.

UFC gifts Rhea Ripley a gift box at #UFC314!! pic.twitter.com/Cthi6jJIko — BODYSLAM.NET | WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@BodyslamNet) April 13, 2025

Actor Kieran Culkin attended the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere in January and shared a moment with CM Punk after the event.

While signing autographs for Mark It Down, Culkin expressed his hope to see CM Punk face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, though he’s also enjoying John Cena’s current run. He’s picking CM Punk to defeat both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at the event.

Although he won’t be at WrestleMania 41, Culkin confirmed he’ll be attending WWE SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey.