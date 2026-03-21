Rhea Ripley isn’t holding back when it comes to critics taking shots at her appearance.

“The Eradicator” has been the subject of ongoing discussion across social media in recent weeks, with fans frequently commenting on her physique in a variety of ways.

Taking to X, Ripley addressed the chatter head-on, calling out the wide range of criticisms that have been thrown her way.

“Too manly,” she began. “Too bulky. Too muscly. Too much sex appeal. Too lean / skinny.”

Ripley made it clear she finds the discourse more amusing than anything else.

“It’s comical really,” she continued. “1. You know nothing about me and what’s going on in my life or my mental. 2. Post a photo of yourself. You won’t.”

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42 on April 18 or April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.