Women’s wrestling in WWE has made significant strides over the past decade, but Rhea Ripley believes some fans still haven’t caught up.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley criticized those who loudly advocate that “women deserve better” while simultaneously mocking and belittling the women’s division whenever possible. She wrote,

“Women’s wrestling fan – “women deserve better”

(Same breath)

“she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is”

“She should retire”

“She doesn’t deserve it”

“She’s handed everything and never worked for anything”

“I hope she gets injured”

YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler. If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.”

Earlier this year, WWE legend The Undertaker voiced his support for the female roster, praising their performances and noting that they often display more grit in the ring than their male counterparts.

Jordynne Grace officially joined the WWE NXT roster this year, but the powerhouse competitor is eager to prove herself beyond NXT’s familiar territory.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Grace reflected on her current role in NXT and hinted at her ambitions beyond the Performance Center. She said,

“These people see you every week. So it’s like, ‘Yay, Jordynne’s here,’ but the pop fades. When I first came here, it was an explosion. Now I come out and still get a reaction, but it’s more like, ‘Oh, she’s here again.’”

Grace initially debuted in NXT in 2024 while still under contract with TNA Wrestling, later making her move to WWE official earlier this year.

Now, the former TNA Knockouts Champion has her sights set on championship gold as she prepares to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the upcoming WWE NXT: Battleground pay-per-view event.

Being a masked luchador in professional wrestling demands a unique skill set — one that sets it apart from the rest of the wrestling world.

In a recent interview with GQ, where he discussed ten essentials he can’t live without, Mysterio revealed that he often travels with masks he doesn’t actually wear in the ring. He said,

“I always gotta carry, two masks with me. These masks, I don’t wrestle in. These are masks that I do only for presentations, like right now. Different type of material compared to the one that I do wrestle in, but I always gotta rock at least two, sometimes even four, depending on how many days I’m on the road. My costume designer is from Osaka, Japan, and he gets down, man. Big ups to Hayashi. This one that I’m wearing right now is a collection of of four masks that were made by Hayashi, an idea that he created, inspired by the band KISS, and in the back of the mask, the lettering of Rey on the back. Ever since I found out what Lucha Libre was, my uncle Rey Mysterio Sr. wore a mask at the beginning of his career, and I always wanted to be like him. At the age of 14, 1989, I wore my first mask. I wore it all throughout 1990, maybe 99, which is when I lost the mask to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. When I got signed for the first time with WWE, I came back with the mask. Since 2002 to now, I’ve been rocking the mask ever since.”