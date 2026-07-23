Rhea Ripley has broken her silence following the announcement that she will miss WWE SummerSlam 2026 due to injury.

The reigning WWE Women’s Champion was recently ruled out of the premium live event after suffering a torn meniscus, leaving her unable to receive medical clearance to compete.

Following the news, Ripley took to social media with a fiery message directed at some of the users on X.

“There are a lot of tiny little idiotic humans on this app,” she wrote. “Literally good for nothing, know nothing, hypocritical, terrible excuses for humans… The amount of delusion is funny af 🤣👏🏼 Literal jokes.”

Ripley didn’t stop there, making it clear she had another message for anyone who felt targeted by her comments.

“If this triggers you, then it’s directed at YOU,” she continued. “Hope this helps 😘”

Ripley’s injury has forced WWE to crown an Interim WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam, with a multi-competitor ladder match set to determine the temporary titleholder while she recovers.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.