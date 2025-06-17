Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan may be fierce rivals on WWE television, but ‘Mami’ isn’t celebrating Morgan’s recent injury.

During the June 17th episode of WWE RAW, Morgan suffered a rough fall in her match against Kairi Sane. After a commercial break, commentary announced that the match had been stopped due to the injury.

Despite their on-screen feud, Ripley took to Twitter to express that she takes no satisfaction in Morgan’s setback and urged fans who were cheering the injury to rethink their perspective.

Ripley and Morgan spent much of 2024 locked in a heated rivalry, battling over the Women’s World Championship and the attention of ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio.