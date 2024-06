Congratulations are in order for one of pro wrestling’s favorite couples.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews tied the knot at a wedding ceremony over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 23, 2024, The Judgment Day member and The House of Black member got married at a ceremony, which Ripley shared photos of on her official Instagram page.

“Til death,” Ripley wrote. “23.06.24.”