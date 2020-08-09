 Rhea Ripley Calls Bronson Reed One Of Her Favorites, How She Hopes To See More Australians In WWE

NXT superstar and former women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Fansided to talk all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on fellow Australian Bronson Reed. Highlights from her interview can be found below.

Thoughts on Bronson Reed:

I love Bronson Reed, he’s one of my favorites. I watched him growing up in Australia,” she said. “I was a big fan of him and Brendan Vink and even Shane Thorne and all of that. To see him finally getting the spotlight he deserves, I’m ecstatic for him. He’s been working so hard for this position for years now and he’s always been amazing and I’m glad people are starting to realize that.

On how hard Australians work and hoping to see more in WWE:

In Australia, every single performer that’s there, we work so incredibly hard to get the slightest bit of spotlight. I think the dedication of everyone there because it is so far away from America and it doesn’t really get the spotlight it deserves, so we’re all forced to work so incredibly hard just for a little bit of spotlight. I think all that dedication put into our training and into ourselves is finally being noticed and that’s why we’re all getting the recognition we are now. Hopefully one day we see a lot more Australians here because I would absolutely love that.

