Rhea Ripley Calls Bronson Reed One Of Her Favorites, How She Hopes To See More Australians In WWE

NXT superstar and former women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Fansided to talk all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on fellow Australian Bronson Reed. Highlights from her interview can be found below.

Thoughts on Bronson Reed:

I love Bronson Reed, he’s one of my favorites. I watched him growing up in Australia,” she said. “I was a big fan of him and Brendan Vink and even Shane Thorne and all of that. To see him finally getting the spotlight he deserves, I’m ecstatic for him. He’s been working so hard for this position for years now and he’s always been amazing and I’m glad people are starting to realize that.

On how hard Australians work and hoping to see more in WWE: