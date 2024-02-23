Rhea Ripley is happy to be home.

The WWE superstar and current reigning women’s world champion spoke with The West Sport to hype up tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, which takes place in Mami’s home country of Australia. Ripley even calls the event her WrestleMania before WrestleMania.

I’m glad that I had the sunnies. Because my eyes were getting a bit teary and I’m just happy to be home. I really am and I’m so happy that we get to bring a PLE to Australia. Not just any PLE, we get to bring Elimination Chamber. We’re on the road to WrestleMania and one of the stops there is here in Australia, here in Perth, here at Optus Stadium and it’s such a special event, it really is. To be the face of the PLE as well, to be on the poster, to have Motionless in White as the theme song, made for Rhea Ripley, so it makes me very, very proud and it just makes me look back at my career and it makes me look at everything that I’ve gone through and it’s all built up to this moment. This is my WrestleMania before WrestleMania.

At Elimination Chamber Ripley will be defending her title against Nia Jax. If she manages to retain, she will go on to defend it against the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber matchup.

Check out her full interview below.

