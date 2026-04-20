A new era began in the WWE women’s division at WrestleMania 42, as Rhea Ripley dethroned Jade Cargill to capture the WWE Women’s Championship in a hard-fought showdown.

Cargill entered with confidence as the reigning champion, using her power advantage early to control the pace with slams and ringside offense. Ripley weathered the storm, firing back with strikes and high-impact counters to keep herself in the fight.

The match intensified down the stretch, with both women trading momentum and near-falls. Interference from Michin and B-Fab briefly shifted things in Cargill’s favor, but IYO SKY evened the odds with a timely run-in, taking them out at ringside.

That was the turning point.

With the chaos neutralized, Ripley capitalized—avoiding Jaded and planting Cargill with a decisive Riptide to score the pinfall victory.

Ripley celebrated alongside IYO SKY as WrestleMania 42 crowned a new WWE Women’s Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.