Rhea Ripley Changes Her Hair Color

WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley is sporting a new blonde look.
Ripley took to Instagram and Twitter this week and posted a new selfie with her boyfriend, indie wrestler Demetri “Action” Jackson. This is the first look at Ripley’s new ‘do.
Ripley last appeared on NXT TV for Night One of the Great American Bash two weeks ago. She defeated Aliyah and Robert Stone in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match that night.
You can see Ripley’s full tweet below:
👾+👹 pic.twitter.com/TPQhPTb0Sx
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 14, 2020
