The wrestling world is reacting in real time following Friday’s wave of WWE roster cuts, with several current and former stars taking to social media to show support for those affected.

Chelsea Green was among the first to comment, sharing an emotional message for Alba Fyre, who had been aligned with Green’s on-screen factions dating back to early 2025.

“You guys didn’t get to see how talented KLR is. I know you saw bits & pieces, but trust me, there’s so much more to her,” Green wrote. “She’s a fearless wrestler… I’m sad to not have her on my side but this is just the beginning for my girl. Thank you for having my back, Slaygent A. Love you!”

Piper Niven also paid tribute to Fyre, reflecting on their close bond both on and off screen.

“Thank you for your Hervice Slaygent,” she wrote. “A More than a wrestling soulmate, a hetero life partner if you will. A true pioneer and soon to be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do it. Run wild my demon. Pirates 4 life.”

The reaction wasn’t limited to Fyre, as WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley shared a broader message about the cuts and their impact across the locker room.

“Today’s been a very sad day,” Ripley wrote. “Absolutely guttered for my friends and comrades. Worst time of the year. Go prove them all wrong!”

That sentiment echoed across the industry.

Nikki Bella also chimed in with a heartfelt message directed at Nikki Cross following her departure from WWE.

“Heartbroken,” Bella wrote. “Love you so much Nikki! Going to miss your energy, laugh, and light every time you walked into a room. Can’t wait to watch this next chapter. I know it’s going to be the best one yet!!”

A tough day across the board.

You guys didn’t get to see how talented KLR is. I know you saw bits & pieces, but trust me, there’s so much more to her. She’s a fearless wrestler…

I’m sad to not have her on my side but this is just the beginning for my girl.

Thank you for having my back, Slaygent A. Love you!… pic.twitter.com/gJHULeh5T8 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 25, 2026

Today’s been a very sad day… Absolutely guttered for my friends and comrades 😔Worst time of the year. Go prove them all wrong! ❤️ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 25, 2026

Heartbroken. Love you so much Nikki! Going to miss your energy, laugh, and light every time you walked into a room. Can’t wait to watch this next chapter. I know it’s going to be the best one yet!! N ♥️🙏🏼✨🤍🫶🏼 — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) April 25, 2026