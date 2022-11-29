Rhea Ripley has put in a lot of effort to rank among the top female Superstars in the WWE. She has achieved a great deal within the business and has won numerous championships.
Ripley said in an interview with The New York Post that she thinks women in WWE are entering a new era. She said that fans haven’t seen a woman rough-up a man since Chyna did back in the day.
“It’s something that we haven’t seen (in WWE) since pretty much Chyna. So it’s cool that I get to be that person. I get to go out there and pick them up to show everyone who the hell I am without actually having the bell ring and being in the ring.”