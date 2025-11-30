Following her victory alongside Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee over the team of Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night, Rhea Ripley appeared as a guest on ESPN SportsCenter.

During the interview, “Mami” spoke about the moment in the match that saw Charlotte Flair save her from Asuka’s poison mist, on helping AJ Lee hand Iyo Sky a trash can for her viral top-of-the-cage blinded leap spot, as well as Liv Morgan’s surprise return later in the show.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On Charlotte Flair making the save from her getting the poison mist from Asuka: “The one thing that I know about Charlotte is Charlotte likes to win and she knows that I like to win too. So we had that in common, and then also Charlotte’s been going to therapy. So I know she’s been learning how to cope with her feelings and emotions. So, it definitely helped with both of us going in there. She had Alexa, I had IYO, helping us out with our emotions and stuff. We just talked it out, and we got to a settling point where we knew that the aim of war games is to come in here and go to war with the other team and not each other, and then hopefully pull off a victory.”

On helping AJ Lee feed the trash can to Iyo Sky for her blinded top-of-the-cage leap: “Look. IYO is crazy when it comes to WarGames, and I know that she’s always got something up her sleeve where she is going to jump from a high height and she’s going to land on the other team. So I knew that she was climbing up for a reason. I could see that AJ was struggling a little bit. Her height disadvantage wasn’t really helping. So I thought I’d just give her a little boost and help her give Io her little trash can and just dish out some little brutality from my IYO SKY. She’s always got something wild up her sleeve.”

On Liv Morgan making her surprise return later in the show: “It was wild. I don’t even know how to describe the emotions that I was feeling. So I was kind of just like watching it in awe and kind of like a fan. I was like, ‘is this real? Is this actually happening? Like, what is happening?’ Then Liv obviously slapped Dom, and I was like, maybe she’s seen everything that he’s been doing with Roxanne and the Judgment Day. But then once she changed her face expression, I knew it was over for John Cena in that point in time, because I know how tactical Liv and Dom can be and how slimy they are. So I knew right then and there that they had that in the bag. You just got to throw your hands up in the air and go, oh, well, I guess John didn’t see that coming.”

Check out the complete Rhea Ripley interview from ESPN SportsCenter via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Corey Brennan and Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)