WWE Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with METRO UK about all things pro-wrestling, including Ripley’s special moment on last week’s NXT when she, new SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair, and new NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzaelz all stood side-by-side holding up their respective titles. Ripley explains that Triple H orchestrated the moment as a way to show off each woman’s hard climb to the top.

I’m very thankful for Triple H for thinking of that idea to bring us out on NXT. It was just so special to be able to step out there and have all of us hold up our championships and show off that our hard work has gone towards something. And to have that exciting moment together and with the NXT crowd that have seen us along the journey – it was very, very special, and it’s something that I’m gonna hold in my heart for a long, long time.

Gonzaelz, Ripley, and Belair each came up through NXT development at the same time, with WrestleMania 37 and Takeover: Stand & Deliver being the marquee events that their finally achieved championship greatness.

