How many C4 cans can Rhea Ripley crush with her thighs in 15 seconds?

That was the wild question posed in a recent video featuring former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

While it’s unclear when the footage was originally filmed, the curiosity sparked by the challenge was undeniable.

So, what’s the verdict? Ripley can crush 16 C4 Energy cans with her thighs in just 15 seconds — that’s a staggering average of 1.066 cans per second.

C4 Energy became WWE’s first-ever official energy drink partner just over a year ago, but the two have been teaming up long before that — and this stunt proves the energy is still electric.

Rhea Ripley crushing C4 Energy cans pic.twitter.com/7qhivq71Fc — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 16, 2025

Arianna Grace isn’t on board with the upcoming WWE NXT Women’s North American Title Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver and is actively campaigning to shut it down.

The high-stakes bout is set to feature ZARIA, Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Thea Hail battling it out for the vacant championship. Known for her outspoken stance against violence, Grace took to Twitter with a video expressing her disapproval and calling for the match to be canceled. She captioned her tweet with the following,

“PETITION TO END THE LADDER MATCH AT STAND AND DELIVER!

Comment below as your signature and together we can make a difference!”

PETITION TO END THE LADDER MATCH AT STAND AND DELIVER! Comment below as your signature and together we can make a difference! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3BcXba0NDp — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) April 16, 2025

And finally, you can check out the final lineup for this weekend’s Stand & Deliver 2025 pay-per-view event below:

NXT Championship Match:

Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Guilia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace

NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match:

ZARIA vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail

NXT North American Championship:

Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page

NXT Tag Team Championship:

Fraxiom vs. Hank & Tank

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match:

Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Meta-Four vs. Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

The D’Angelo Family vs. DarkState