Rhea Ripley is apparently dealing with a brain injury.

It was revealed earlier this month how Ripley suffered a mouth injury during the June 6 Fatal 4 Way on RAW, which also featured Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan. Ripley accidentally hit herself in the mouth with her own knee during that match, after taking a DDT. Ripley tweeted about the injury and revealed that she underwent surgery two days later at Anderson Family Dental in Winter Park, FL.

In that same Fatal 4 Way, Ripley won to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for a title match at WWE Money In the Bank. However, WWE announced this week on RAW that Ripley was being pulled from the title match because she is not cleared to compete. No other details were provided, but Carmella ended up winning a Fatal 5 Way over Bliss, Morgan, Asuka and Becky Lynch to become the new #1 contender to face Belair at Money In the Bank.

While WWE never announced any details on the Ripley injury, she took to Instagram today and said she’s dealing with teeth and brain injuries.

Ripley posted new selfies to Instagram and commented on her return with a reference to The Judgment Day, writing, “See you soon. [justice scales emoji]”

A fan responded to the photos and said it doesn’t look like Ripley is really injured as people are saying.

Ripley responded in the comments section and wrote, “brain/ teeth. Can’t see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching at nothing”

Ripley did not provide any additional details, and there’s no word yet on the nature of the brain injury, or when she might be back in action.

