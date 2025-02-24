– WWE I.D. talent Zayda Steel surfaced on social media on Sunday to comment on collapsing after a match over the weekend. “I collapsed after my match last night due to lack of sleep [and] eating,” she wrote. “So let this be your reminder to take care [and] listen to your body!”

I collapsed after my match last night due to lack of sleep & eating so let this be your reminder to take care & listen to your body! — Zayda Steel (@ZaydaSteel) February 23, 2025

– Joining Asuka in dealing with stalker-level issues is fellow WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley. The WWE Women’s World Champion took to X on Sunday to comment on fans sending mail and hand-delivering mail at her personal home. “Shouldn’t have to say this,” she began. “Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED! That is 100% not ok.”

That is 100% not ok. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 24, 2025

– Bianca Belair also took to X to deliver an interesting personal-related message on X on Sunday. “My parents do NOT have ANY social media accounts on ANY platform,” she wrote. “If accounts are commenting, DMing, or reaching out to you it is a FAKE account. Be safe out there!”